Edgbaston Cricket Ground to be used as coronavirus testing station

English county cricket club Warwickshire has decided to donate its Edgbaston Stadium to the Department of Health and Social Care for carrying out drive-through coronavirus tests on the staff of National Health Service.

"Warwickshire County Cricket Club has donated its Edgbaston Stadium to the Department of Health and Social Care to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station, which will be used to regularly test NHS staff who are working in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region," the club said in an official statement.

The NHS staff testing centre will be placed within the ground's main on-site car parking area.The NHS staff will drive in through the road entrance of Edgbaston and then they will be tested while remaining in their vehicles before making an exit of the grounds onto Pershore Road.

The operation for the setting up of COVID-19 testing centre will begin in the coming days.

Commenting on the same,Neil Snowball, Chief Executive of Warwickshire CCC, said that as the sporting activity across the country is closed until at least May 29, they are using this chance to support their local community during this difficult time.

“With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," he stated.

This coronavirus testing station at Edgbaston cricket ground will continue to remain until further notice in order to support the government of the United Kingdom in their battle against the coronavirus.

So far, United Kingdom has reported 38,690 cases of coronavirus in the country and 3,605 deaths due to the deadly virus.