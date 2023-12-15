End Of An Era: Fans React As Mumbai Indians Post Tribute Video For Former Captain Rohit Sharma - WATCH

In a display of gratitude and admiration, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday posted an emotional tribute video dedicated to hugely successful captain Rohit Sharma after Hardik Pandya took the helm of five-time champions from 'Hitman.' After leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to five titles in a decade at the helm, hugely successful skipper Rohit finished his captaincy tenure at MI as the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament. Under the helm of Rohit, Mumbai reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them.

The video posted by MI was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, bringing back memories of Rohit's captaincy tenure, which began in 2013. Mumbai Indians supporters wrote a heartfelt letter to their esteemed skipper, recognizing Rohit's critical contribution to fostering a culture of optimism and fortitude. With wins and losses throughout an incredible ten years that resulted in six highly sought-after titles, Rohit Sharma's management made a lasting impression on the team.

"Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain, your legacy will be etched in Blue and Gold. Thank you, Captain RO," MI said in a post.

In the timeless Blue & Gold colours, the heartfelt homage captured the essence of Rohit's captaincy history and expressed the collective thanks of Mumbai Indians fans. The video acts as a moving tribute to Rohit Sharma's lasting influence on the squad and the ongoing legacy of his leadership journey, as the torch is passed to Pandya.

On Friday, the five-time champions MI announced that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the 2024 edition of the league.

"Mumbai Indians today announced a significant leadership transition for the upcoming 2024 season. Renowned all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to take the helm as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, succeeding its longest-serving, one of the most successful and loved captains the illustrious Rohit Sharma," MI said in a statement.

In November this year, Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after a trade between both franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year. Pandya has big shoes to fill as the new skipper of MI, as Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL title wins.