Leg-spinner Adil Rashid said England will maintain their aggressive mindset and approach ahead of the T20I series against South Africa starting from Wednesday (July 27) in Bristol. The three-match series will be another chance for head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler to see who would be in the reckoning for the flight to Australia for the Men’s T20 World Cup in October and November.

“Why would we change? I think we’ve done well the last seven or eight years, we’ve done well in 50 overs and T20 and I think we’ll continue doing what we have been doing. It’s a crucial time for everybody in the squad, we’ve got three games coming up now and we`re obviously looking forward to the World Cup.

“But I think first thing’s first and we’ve got a game here and we’ve got to handle our business. The game, sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some. But if we maintain our mindset and have that positive, aggressive brand of cricket we’re playing I’m sure we’ll do well. More often than not if you have that mindset and are playing with that aggressiveness and you’re fully committed to it, it will come off. I think we’re in a good place,” said Rashid to Sky Sports.

Rashid, who missed the white-ball series against India in July due undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, conceded that places are up for grabs in England’s T20I team on the road to World Cup.

“I think every time we play, whether it’s batsmen, seamers, spinners, I think we’re all playing as if it’s our last game. Hopefully we go out there where we’re fully committed. I think the focus is the World Cup but before that, we’ve still got plenty of cricket to be played and hopefully we can run into some good form by then.”

Rashid, who last played a Test match in 2019, revealed that he spoke briefly to red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum after his appointment to the job in April. But he added that his focus still remains on a busy year in white-ball cricket.

Match Details

England vs South Africa, 1st T20

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Date & Time: July 27 at 11 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, David Miller, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Richard Gleeson

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen/ Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi