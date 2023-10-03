England Vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Match Weather Update From Ahmedabad: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is about to kick off, and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are on the edge of their seats. On October 5, Thursday, at 2:00 PM IST, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will witness a clash between the reigning champions, England, and the runners-up, New Zealand. As the two cricketing giants prepare to face each other, all eyes are on the toss. Recent statistics suggest that New Zealand has a slight advantage in this department, leading 4-1 in their last five encounters. However, the World Cup's inaugural match might see England's Jos Buttler breaking this trend.

In terms of overall records, England holds a slender lead, having won 45 out of their 95 head-to-head clashes against New Zealand. Recent performances favour England, as they dominated their last ODI series against the Kiwis. With the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a powerplay score of 50-55 and an average first-innings score ranging from 220 to 240 are expected. These conditions promise an enthralling contest between the bat and the ball.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Date: October 5, 2023

Day: Thursday

Match: England vs New Zealand

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Timings (IST): 2:00 PM

ENG vs NZ Weather Report

The stage is set for the opening clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where England and New Zealand will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the match, and one crucial factor that can influence the outcome is the weather.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation in the morning, but the day is expected to be mostly dry otherwise. The fog in the morning should clear up by the afternoon. The wind will help to keep the temperatures from getting too high, but the humidity will be high, which could make it feel muggy at times.