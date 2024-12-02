Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC, BCCI, and PCB are inching closer to resolving the Champions Trophy 2025 issue, following India’s refusal to play matches in Pakistan. The deadlock emerged after the BCCI cited government restrictions against touring Pakistan, while PCB rejected the hybrid model proposed by India, leading to a stalemate. With limited time to finalize the tournament’s arrangements, the ICC has stepped in with a new partnership formula to avoid further escalation.

The Standoff: India vs. Pakistan

The BCCI's decision not to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy threw the tournament into uncertainty. PCB initially resisted India’s proposal for a hybrid model, where India’s matches would be played in the UAE while the rest of the games would be hosted in Pakistan. The disagreement prompted the ICC to convene a high-stakes board meeting to negotiate a solution. However, the meeting ended without a resolution, raising concerns about the tournament’s future.

What Is ICC's New Partnership Formula?

In a bid to avoid the voting process that could pit cricket boards against one another, the ICC has devised a new formula that aims to balance the interests of both India and Pakistan.

No Matches in Each Other’s Countries: Under this arrangement, India and Pakistan will not play matches in each other’s countries during ICC tournaments for the next three years. This clause would be formally added to the hosting agreements for both nations.

Dubai as a Neutral Venue: Matches between India and Pakistan, as well as any other games India cannot play in Pakistan, will be shifted to Dubai. This ensures India’s participation in the Champions Trophy while addressing security and political concerns.

Rebranding the Formula: The ICC plans to avoid calling the arrangement a "hybrid model," introducing a new name to distinguish it and reduce controversy.

The formula offers a middle ground that avoids the logistical challenges of a voting process, which could delay planning for the tournament. It also prevents Pakistan from losing hosting rights entirely, a scenario the PCB sought to avoid while maintaining India’s participation a critical aspect for viewership and sponsorship revenue.

Reports indicate that the ICC is optimistic about reaching an agreement before a voting process becomes necessary. Should the formula be finalized, the details will be communicated to other board members after consensus is achieved among the ICC, BCCI, and PCB.

This resolution could set a precedent for managing political tensions in cricket, especially involving India and Pakistan. If implemented successfully, the new partnership formula may also shape the hosting arrangements for future ICC tournaments.