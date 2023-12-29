trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704149
PAK VS AUS 2ND TEST

EXPLAINED: Why Mohammad Rizwan Was Given Out In PAK vs AUS 2nd Test, ICC Rule Behind Controversial Dismissal - WATCH

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
In a nail-biting encounter between Pakistan and Australia during the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan found himself at the center of a controversial decision. With Pakistan poised at 219/5 in their pursuit of 317 runs, a short-pitched delivery from Australian skipper Pat Cummins led to a series of events that left Rizwan visibly frustrated.

The Umpire's Call and the Review Drama

As Cummins appealed for a caught behind, the on-field umpire initially dismissed the appeal, only to face a challenge from Cummins, who opted for a review. The third umpire, Richard Illingworth, meticulously reviewed the incident using various camera angles. Despite the hotspot technology's inability to confirm an edge, the Snickometer revealed a crucial detail – the ball had brushed Rizwan's wristband.

Rizwan's Frustration and the Umpire's Decision

The revelation led to the on-field umpire overturning his initial decision, declaring Rizwan out. Visibly incredulous, Rizwan engaged in a heated argument with the umpire, expressing his disbelief over the decision. This turn of events became the focal point of the match and ignited a wave of controversy.

The Impact on the Game: Cummins' Heroics and Pakistan's Collapse

Returning to the match, Pat Cummins emerged as the chief destroyer, securing five crucial wickets in the second innings and ten in the match. Despite a valiant effort by Shan Masood, Agha Salman, and Babar Azam, Pakistan succumbed to a 79-run defeat, losing the opportunity to clinch their first Test win in Australia since 1995.

The Decisive Moment: Rizwan's Dismissal Shakes Pakistan's Batting Order

The dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan proved to be the turning point, considering he was the last recognized batter in the Pakistan lineup. Agha Salman's efforts were not enough, as the tailenders failed to provide significant support. The batting order collapsed, and Pakistan was bowled out for 237, paving the way for Australia to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rizwan's Controversial Dismissal Echoes Across the Cricketing World

The controversial dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan resonated beyond the Melbourne Cricket Ground, sparking discussions on the role of technology and umpiring decisions in cricket. Even coach Mohammad Hafeez weighed in, criticizing the use of technology and expressing his frustration over the impact it had on the game.

