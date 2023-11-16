Explainer: Can ICC Change Pre-Agreed Pitches For Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals And Finals? Did BCCI Influence Swap Of Surface In IND Vs NZ Clash?

On the morning of India Vs New Zealand semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023, the western media reported that they had a leak mail from ICC's indepedent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson was frustrated by the fact that pitches have been changed throughout the the World Cup, not sticking to the pre-agreed plans. He also fears that the surface for the final in Ahmedabad will be prepared to favour the home country.

The Daily Mail quoted worrds from Atkinson's leaked mail: "(Ahmedabad) will be the first ever ICC CWC final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board."

After these reports were carried out by many publications, the Board of Control and Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team managemend headed by Rahul Dravid were accused of 'cheating'. Many former Pakistan and Australian captains said that fresh pitches should be used in the knockout stages and not the ones which have been used before.

A World Cup semi should be played on a fresh pitch .. It's as simple as that .. https://t.co/dRf6rlTO2O— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 15, 2023

The general criticism was that India were trying to win the knockouts and the final on the slow track. All these claims went to the dustbin as the Mumbai's 'used' surface produced more than 700 runs in the 1st semifinal.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the pitch number 7 (fresh) was to be used but in a last-minute change, pitch number 6 was used, on which two games (England vs South Africa and India Vs Sri Lanka) had been played earlier in the World Cup.

The fact that India scored nearly 400 runs and then in reply New Zealand ended up with 327 on the board, in a match that saw 98.5 overs bowled without any uneven bounce means that all these fears were false.

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, four former Pakistan captains, had raised concern after reading the reports in the morning cricket show on A Sports. But later in the day, they felt that there was no foulplay and that curators could have changed the pitch from number 7 to 6 to ensure that both teams get the same playing conditions.

The Mumbai tracks have not been too kind to the chasing sides. The curators must have thought of delivering the pitch which is good for batting even in the second innings. Eventually, the right call seems to have been taken. Malik concurred with this view, saying New Zealand was in the chase throughout in the second innings.

Can BCCI or any other host nation make the pitch as per their choice?

No. They cannot. World Cups, Champions Trophy are ICC tournaments and the governing body, with a neutral stance, prepares the pitches. The ICC's Playing Conditions for the World Cup says the relevant 'ground authority' is "responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch" before any given game in the tournament.

In the 1t semi-final, the 'ground authority' was Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). In the 2nd semifinal between South Africa and Australia, it will be Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The ICC also have an independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, who works alongside local groundstaff. ICC, clarifying their stance on the pitch controversy ahead of the 1st semi-final, stated that Atkinson was clearly told in advance that pitch 6 will be used without any doubt that it will not be fair for both the sides. The governing body also clarified that pitch rotations are common towards the end of a long tournament.

"Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times. This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host. The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well," said the ICC release.

One other instance when used pitches were used was as recent as T20 World Cup 2023 when Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosted the semifinals on used pitches.