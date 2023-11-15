Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar Says 'He Is Super Proud' To See Virat Kohli Break His Record Of Most ODI Tons

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Virat Kohli after the India No 3 broke his record of most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup as well as going past his 49 ODI tons. Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kohli upon reaching the milestone. Sachin also shared a story of the first time Kohli had entered the Indian dressing room . Tendulkar wrote that Indian teammates played a prank on Kohli by having him touch Tendulkar's feet. Sachin expressed joy at Kohli's growth into a formidable player since those days and shared his happiness that an Indian broke his record, particularly on the grand stage of the World Cup Semi-final at his home ground.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player," wrote Tendulkar.

"I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," Sachin further wrote.

In the 2003 World Cup, Tendulkar scored 673 runs in 11 matches. Kohli has now surpassed this record in just 10 matches. Tendulkar's remarkable performances had propelled India to the final in 2003, although they faced defeat against Australia.

Sachin also shared his thoughts with official broadcaster Star Sports. He said, "A big, big congratulations to Virat, he made it look easy, he's gone to 50 hundreds in ODI format. Incredible, super, we are all super proud of him."