हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Misabh-ul-Haq

Feeling ‘tremendous pressure’: Misbah-ul-Haq to quit Pakistan chief selector role

Misabah will, however, continue as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. The new selector will take over the reigns from December 1.  

Feeling ‘tremendous pressure’: Misbah-ul-Haq to quit Pakistan chief selector role
File Photo

Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from his role as the chief selector of Pakistan but will continue to serve in the capacity of head coach, the country`s cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Former captain Misbah took over the dual selector-coach role in September 2019. He was appointed coach on a three-year contract after Pakistan, under Mickey Arthur, failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Misbah, 46, said he has felt "tremendous pressure" in conducting both roles.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on," Misbah said.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process."

Misbah`s decision may have also been influenced by PCB`s new code of ethics ratified in July, which aims to remove issues arising from conflict of interest.

Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah, winning seven and losing nine in 19 matches played across all formats.

The PCB said Misbah will pick the squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe and the away series against New Zealand before handing over the reins to a new chief selector, who takes over from Dec. 1.

"Pakistan has three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next 24 months," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"He (Misbah) has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side."

Tags:
Misabh-ul-HaqPakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket Board
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: Boosted by Ben Stokes’ return, recharged Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M31S

CBI team has reached Hathras hospital for investigation