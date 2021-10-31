हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Peter Philpott

Former Australia cricketer Peter Philpott dies at 86

Former Australia cricketer Peter Philpott died at the age of 86 following a long battle with illness.

Picture credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott has died at the age of 86 following a long battle with illness, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Sunday. A leg-spinner and middle-order batsman, Peter Philpott played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 38.46. In 76 first-class games, he took 245 wickets and made 2,889 runs.

Former New South Wales captain Philpott made his test debut in the 1964-65 series in the West Indies where he captured 18 wickets. Against England in a home Ashes series, he took 5-90 in the first innings of the first test in 1965.

He went on to become a renowned coach after his playing days, mentoring the likes of New South Wales, South Australia, Yorkshire, Surrey, Manly, Mosman and Sri Lanka.

"Peter Philpott was more than just a wonderful cricketer, he was a man who had a rare enthusiasm for his craft, and for the game of cricket itself," CA chair Richard Freudenstein said.

Peter Philpott's death comes at a difficult time for Australian cricket following the loss of greats like Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett in the last few days.

Peter Philpott
