Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd is of the opinion that Indian Premier League, despite its reach and brand value, is not the best cricket in the world. He rather picks England's T20 Blast as the best league.

Giving a reason to why he thinks so, Lloyd said, "I think the Blast is the best T20 competition in the world - not for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity, the joy that it brings to spectators in the UK culminating in one of the greatest days in the cricket calendar - Finals Day - which I used to dread. Fourteen hours, full on, with a mascot race when I didn't have a clue what they were doing and the Hollies Stand where they don't know what day it is from 10 o'clock in the morning."

He went on to say that IPL only benefits the wealthy people in the country while the England T20 league is for the people and brings money into the game. Lloyd feels IPL is a serious game while T20 Blast is for fun and having a laugh.

"I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That's a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious. If I am doing a T20 game I'll have a hoot. Blokes messing up and having a laugh, although serious enough that everyone cares about the outcome. I embraced the competition straightaway and could see that it is fun and entertainment," said Lloyd.

IPL 2022 is about to come to an end wih only 4 games remaning - 3 in playoffs and the final.