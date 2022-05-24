IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24). However, the match is under serious threat as it's already drizzling in the city and a thunderstorm is predicted in the evening. Moreover, the entire Eden Gardens ground is covered currently.

As per AccuWeather, a couple of sessions of thunderstorms are expected, once during the day and then in the evening. The chances of rain are around 65% which is not good news for cricket fans while the temperature will hover around the mid-30s.

The good news is that the Eden Gardens has an amazing drainage system which gives slight hope to fans of the game taking place even if rain disrupts the match. But, the evening session of rain is where things appear alarming. Two hours of rain are expected, while there is a 58 per cent chance of cloud cover with a 39 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

Weather in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/pVVw7VOhkN — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) May 23, 2022

What happens if GT vs RR Qualifier 1 gets washed out?

Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2.

As per IPL guidelines, "The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. If the Super Over is not possible the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final."

Hence, if a super over is not possible then GT will make it to the finals as the Hardik Pandya-led team finished on top of the points table while RR were second in the tally.

DLS Method Coming into Play

For the two Qualifiers and the Eliminator (having no reserve days), if one innings is complete but play is stopped in between in the second innings, the DLS method will come into play to determine the game result.

Also, as per the IPL guidelines, in case the start gets delayed, the first three playoff matches can commence as late as 9:40 pm IST while the final can begin at 10:10 pm IST without any overs being lost. There will be a 20-minute mid-innings break being halved if rain delays the proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that, if the Eliminator, which will also take place at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, gets washed out then Lucknow Super Giants will make it to the Qualifier 2 as they are ranked third in the points table above Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will get eliminated in case of wash out.