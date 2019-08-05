close

New Zealand Cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

Daniel Vettori who wore the number 11 jersey has played the most ODIs for the BlackCaps with 291 appearances.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori&#039;s jersey number 11 retired
Image Credits: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

New Delhi: Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori`s jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

New Zealand`s BlackCaps in a tweet said that Kiwi players who have represented the country in 200 ODIs will have their shirt numbers retired. Vettori, who wore number 11, has played 291 ODI matches.

"Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the BLACKCAPS with 291," BlackCaps tweeted.

This comes after New Zealand revealed the Test jersey numbers of its players ahead of the two matches against Sri Lanka.

"The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad. Williamson 22Astle 60Blundell 66Boult 18De Grandhomme 77Latham 48Nicholls 86Patel 24Raval 1Somerville 28Santner 74Southee 38Taylor 3Wagner 35Watling 47," BlackCaps tweeted.

The two-match Test series, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis. The team will wear the name and number on the Test jersey as it is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

New Zealand`s 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner. 

