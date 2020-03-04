Former spinner Sunil Joshi appointed chairman of selection panel, Harvinder Singh added to panel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the names of Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been recommended by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for roles in All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The CAC has also recommended former India spinner Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee. Joshi will succeed MSK Prasad as the chairman of the selection committee.

Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001, while Harvinder Singh played 3 Tests and 16 ODIs from 1998 to 2001.

Earlier, it was announced by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that the new selection committee will only pick India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, scheduled to begin from March 12.

The 3-member CAC comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik interviewed 5 shortlisted candidates - Rajesh Chouhan, Harvinder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Siva and Sunil Joshi - on Wednesday to fill the vacancies created by outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik on Wednesday met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men)," the BCCI release said.

"The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI. The two new members will join Mr Devang Gandhi, Mr Sarandeep Singh and Mr Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee," added the release.