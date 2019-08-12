From Sachin Tendulkar to Sania Mirza, sports personalities wish fans 'Eid Mubarak'

close

New Delhi: While the entire country is celebrating Eid-Al-Adha with great religious zeal and fervour, the sports fraternity on Monday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion. 

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, master blaster Tendulkar wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone."

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza extender her cordial wishes with a simple "Eid Mubarak" message. 

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, former Indian batsman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir hoped that the festival strengthen everyone's belief in the spirit of peace and happiness and bring love and prosperity. 

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace and happiness and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak," Gambhir wrote on Twitter. 

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also wished his fans, saying , "Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone, may this year mark a beginning to peace and prosperity. #EidMubarak."

Sharing a picture of himself with crickiter brother Yusuf Pathan and his father, former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan wrote," Eid Mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan."

VVS Laxman, on the other hand, wished for peace and prosperity of everyone on the holy occassion. 

"On the Holy occasion of Eid al-Adha, I wish all of you lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak," the former Indian batsman wrote. 

Besides Indian players, sports personalities from all over the world also took to their Twitter handles to extend their greetings. Here is what they wrote: 

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as 'Sacrifice Feast' or 'Bakra Eid', honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.

 

 

