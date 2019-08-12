From Sachin Tendulkar to Sania Mirza, sports personalities wish fans 'Eid Mubarak'

New Delhi: While the entire country is celebrating Eid-Al-Adha with great religious zeal and fervour, the sports fraternity on Monday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, master blaster Tendulkar wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone."

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha.

May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone. pic.twitter.com/xpJYlc46FI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2019

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza extender her cordial wishes with a simple "Eid Mubarak" message.

Eid Mubarak — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 12, 2019

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, former Indian batsman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir hoped that the festival strengthen everyone's belief in the spirit of peace and happiness and bring love and prosperity.

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace and happiness and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace & happiness, and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/qcJfEvBXIv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 12, 2019

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also wished his fans, saying , "Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone, may this year mark a beginning to peace and prosperity. #EidMubarak."

Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone, may this year mark a beginning to peace and prosperity. #EidMubarak — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 12, 2019

Sharing a picture of himself with crickiter brother Yusuf Pathan and his father, former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan wrote," Eid Mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan."

Eid mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/q3WFCnRco9 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 12, 2019

VVS Laxman, on the other hand, wished for peace and prosperity of everyone on the holy occassion.

"On the Holy occasion of Eid al-Adha, I wish all of you lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak," the former Indian batsman wrote.

On the Holy occasion of Eid al-Adha I wish all of you lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/Z3Xl0WrfSR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2019

Besides Indian players, sports personalities from all over the world also took to their Twitter handles to extend their greetings. Here is what they wrote:

Eid Mubarak to everyone. pic.twitter.com/4wKOwrArKJ — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim friends and followers #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/ISfIf7sfXZ — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 11, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world pic.twitter.com/gaBGuU4mSX — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 11, 2019

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as 'Sacrifice Feast' or 'Bakra Eid', honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.