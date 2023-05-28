GT vs CSK: Huge Milestone Awaits MS Dhoni In IPL 2023 Final, To Become First Player To Achieve THIS Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will be aiming to win the fifth title for his side as captain. CSK play Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) on May 28. Chennai, who could not make it to the playoffs in IPL 2022, finished as the second best team in the IPL 2023 standings and beat GT in Qualifier 2 to book a place in the final. Dhoni and co have made it to their record 10th appearance in the final of the T20 league. Dhoni will come at par with Mumbai Indians captain if he wins the fifth title for CSK for most number of wins in IPL as captain. Rohit has won five titles for MI.

One more huge milestone awaits Dhoni

Dhoni sits on cusp of a big IPL record. By merely appearing at the toss of the IPL 2023 final, he will become the first player in the history of T20 league to appear in 250 matches. No other player has played as many games in IPL. The other players in the list include Rohit Sharma (242 matches), Dinesh Karthik (242 matches), Virat Kohli (237 matches), Ravindra Jadeja (225 matches).

Dhoni says team has worked very hard to make it to final

After CSK beat GT in the first qualifier, Dhoni was asked if he has made it a habit and if it no more feels very special to reach the final as CSK were doing it for the 10th time in the 16 seasons of IPL. Dhoni said that this was a big occasion (to reach the final) and the team worked very hard to see this day. "IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed," Dhoni had said.

MSD also credited the performance of Ravindra Jadeja. He said, "If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen." Dhoni also spoke on his likely retirement (or not) from IPL, saying, "I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside."