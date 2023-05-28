Ruturaj Gaikwad To Get Married In June; To Be Replaced By Yashasvi Jaiswal As Stand-By Opener In WTC 2023 Final, Says Report

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) final, it has been learnt that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to get married in the first week of June. CSK face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash of the T20 league on May 28 at Narendra Modi stadium. Gaikwad was one of the standby players for the WTC 2023 final. However, he won't be travelling to London with the team now and is set to be reportedly replaced by Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. As per a report in Indian Express, Gaikwad has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he is getting married on June 3 or 4 and cannot take travel with the team to United Kingdom for the WTC final.

BCCI selectors have reportedly asked Yashasvi to start practicing with the red ball as they are set to name him as the replacement of Gaikwad. No announcement regarding the same has been done so far from BCCI's end. It is expected that board may inform about the changes in the coming week.

Gaikwad vs Jaiswal

Gaikwad has had a good season with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 564 runs from 15 games at an average of 43.38 and strike rate of over 146. He has been billed as a future all-format player of the Indian cricket team. Yashasvi is his biggest competition and had a major role to play in keeping RR's hopes alive in the 16th season of IPL. Jaiswal struck 625 runs in just 14 matches at an average of 48.08 and strike rate 163.61 in what was a breakout season for him in the league. He also struck five half-centuries and 1 century respectively.

When is the WTC final?

The WTC 2023 Final will take place at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11 between India and Australia. Indian team will travel to United Kingdom in two groups. One group of players, who were done with their IPL season, have already reached UK and have begun the practice. This group includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel among others. Other group including players bound for WTC final in Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are expected to fly out soon.