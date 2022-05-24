The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 will feature the top two teams from league stage – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals – facing off against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24). The match will also be a clash between two of the premier leg-spinners in the world – Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan.

The side that loses on Tuesday would get a second shot at the final by playing the winner of Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While both teams caught up at Eden Gardens on Monday (May 23) afternoon, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan’s bromance was on display.

The two players caught up for a photo session. While the pictures were being taken, Chahal cheekily asked the cameraperson about when would he get all the pictures. Chahal also told the person behind the lens that he had texted him on Instagram looking for the pictures.

Here is the video that is now going viral…

In the league stages of IPL 2022, Chahal has picked 26 wickets at an average of 16.53 and economy rate of 7.67, leading the bowling charts in the tournament. “I know it’s just the first season here (at Royals) for me, but it feels like I`ve been playing here for many years. It’s like a family already. I’m really relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to the people here, who take really good care of me. It’s not just within the playing team and support staff, but also the management, which is something I really value,” said Chahal in an official release of the franchise.

“The way they respect and love me, it has really made me connect with the franchise at a different level. On the other hand, it’s also special for me because Warne sir played for RR and was the first-ever Royal, and I think his blessings are with me. I feel like he’s been watching me from above,” added the 31-year-old.

Chahal revealed that taking 5/40 against Kolkata Knight Riders, including a hat-trick, was extremely special for him to deliver for the side in a pressure scenario. “I think that match was really special for me because it (the hat-trick) came at a very crucial moment and also happened to be the first-ever hat-trick of my career.”