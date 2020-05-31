Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur impress the internet with their balancing acts--See pics

While all the cricketing activities across the world continue to remain at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are keeping themselves fit by either engaging in exercising at the comfort of their homes or by engaging in individual training.

Recently, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Singh took to social media and showed their followers a balancing act.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Harbhajan posted a picture of himself doing a peacock pose or a hand-balancing asan.

Along with the post, the veteran off-spinner wrote, "Balance in life is key to everything."

Harmanpreet, on the other hand, too took to Instagram and shared a picture from her individual training session.

The T20I captain could be seen doing head stand in the photo. She captioned the post as, "BALANCE."

Notably, Harmnapreet had led the Indian women's cricket team that made it to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in Australia. India slumped to an 85-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the summit showdown of the showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

Earlier, the Indian women team's tour of four ODIs and two T20Is against England slated to start on June 25 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Harbhajan, on the other hand, was set to feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the IPL 2020 was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April due to coronavirus.