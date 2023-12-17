Hardik Pandya As A Captain Is Not A Finished Product Yet: Aakash Chopra Ahead Of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians bid farewell to Rohit Sharma's illustrious captaincy, marking the end of a glorious ten-year reign. On December 14, 2023, the franchise announced all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that while Hardik has shown promise, he is still a work in progress as a leader in the cricketing circuit.

In both IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, Gujarat had also topped the points table in the league stage under Hardik. “It’s my understanding and not some inside news. When Hardik (Pandya) decided to move from Gujarat, captaincy may have been a part of the deal. This decision would have been definitely communicated to Rohit Sharma as well. Rohit would have also been briefed about Mumbai Indians’ future plans.”

“I feel Ashish Nehra had a tremendous role in making Hardik the captain he was at Gujarat Titans. So, Mumbai’s job is cut out. They have to provide inputs at a different level for Hardik to replicate them on the field, because I don’t think Hardik, as a captain, is a finished product yet,” said Chopra on JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Mumbai Indians' Decision: Shaping the Future

The decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the captain has raised eyebrows and stirred discussions among cricket enthusiasts. Mumbai Indians, known for their strategic and calculated moves, are banking on the young all-rounder's potential to lead the team to new heights.

Aakash Chopra's Perspective

Aakash Chopra, a seasoned cricket analyst, shares his insights on Mumbai Indians' decision. He emphasizes that Hardik Pandya's leadership skills are yet to reach their zenith, and the franchise needs to invest in providing him with substantial inputs to mold him into a successful captain.

Hardik's Captaincy Stint with Gujarat: A Glimpse into the Future

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat to an emphatic IPL title in 2022, showcasing his leadership prowess in their debut season. The final against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Hardik emerging as the Player of the Match, leaving an indelible mark on his captaincy journey.

In the 2023 season, Gujarat, under Hardik's guidance, made it to the IPL final for the second consecutive year. Despite finishing as runners-up to the formidable Chennai Super Kings, the team's consistent performance highlighted Hardik's potential as a leader.

Rohit Sharma's Legacy: End of an Era

Rohit Sharma, the man who steered Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020), leaves behind a legacy that is hard to match. With 158 IPL matches as captain, Rohit boasts a commendable record of 87 wins, 67 losses, and four ties. His win percentage stands at an impressive 55.06, making him one of the most successful captains in IPL history.

“Rohit is a legend. It’s an end of an era. He led the team for 10 years and won five IPL titles. He worked a lot for this and also earned a lot of fame. But there comes a time when you start thinking about the future. To be fair, the last two years have been average for MI, considering the high standards they have set for themselves.”

“While it’s extremely important to give someone a chance at the right time, it’s even more critical to decide when to let go of someone. There has been talk on social media that Rohit should have been allowed to leave on his own terms or may be allowed to lead MI in one match before Hardik was asked to take over. I personally don’t subscribe to it. There is no one bigger than a team,” he concluded.

Mumbai Indians' Transition: Looking Ahead

As Mumbai Indians transition from Rohit Sharma's captaincy era to the leadership of Hardik Pandya, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters of this captivating journey. Aakash Chopra's assessment underlines the significance of Mumbai Indians' role in shaping Hardik into a captain who can carry the legacy forward.