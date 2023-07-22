Harmanpreet Kaur Unleashes Her Frustration — India Captain Smashes Stumps In Anger During 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh: Watch Video

The ODI series between India and Bangladesh concluded in an exciting tie, as both teams finished with the same score in the final match of the 3-match ODI series. Fargana Hoque starred with a maiden ODI century and she powered Bangladesh to 225/4 while batting first. In response, India's Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol played brilliantly and took India close to the target. However, fans were taken aback when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was given out in the 34th over, with India needing 66 runs to win and seven wickets still in hand. This decision did not go down too well with the Indian captain and she expressed her frustration by hitting the bat and smashing the stumps. She even had a few words to say to the umpire.

The match saw India facing early setbacks with the loss of struggling opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol's outstanding 107-run partnership for the third wicket brought India closer to the target.

The hosts managed to break the partnership when Fahima Khaun got rid of Smriti Mandhana for 59 runs off 85 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Harleen Deol in the middle, adding 21 runs for the fourth wicket.



cre Trending Stories

Harmanpreet Kaur was going good when she was dismissed by Nahida Akter, with Fahima taking the catch in the slip, leading to her outburst.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

In a stunning comeback, Bangladesh changed the complexion of the match as India lost the last six wickets for just 34 runs. India seemed to be cruising at one point, but then the match turned when Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma were run out in the same over.

The Bangladeshi bowlers bowled tightly and, in the end, Jemimah Rodrigues was left stranded due to lack of partners.