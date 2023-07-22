trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639019
NewsCricket
CRICKET

Harmanpreet Kaur Unleashes Her Frustration — India Captain Smashes Stumps In Anger During 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh: Watch Video

The final match between India and Bangladesh ended in a tie and it saw an Indian batting collapse, courtesy some tight bowling by Bangladesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The ODI series between India and Bangladesh ended in a tie.
  • Both teams finished on the same score in the final match of the 3-match series.
  • India lost the last six wickets for just 34 runs.

Trending Photos

Harmanpreet Kaur Unleashes Her Frustration — India Captain Smashes Stumps In Anger During 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh: Watch Video

The ODI series between India and Bangladesh concluded in an exciting tie, as both teams finished with the same score in the final match of the 3-match ODI series. Fargana Hoque starred with a maiden ODI century and she powered Bangladesh to 225/4 while batting first. In response, India's Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol played brilliantly and took India close to the target. However, fans were taken aback when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was given out in the 34th over, with India needing 66 runs to win and seven wickets still in hand. This decision did not go down too well with the Indian captain and she expressed her frustration by hitting the bat and smashing the stumps. She even had a few words to say to the umpire.

The match saw India facing early setbacks with the loss of struggling opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol's outstanding 107-run partnership for the third wicket brought India closer to the target.

The hosts managed to break the partnership when Fahima Khaun got rid of Smriti Mandhana for 59 runs off 85 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Harleen Deol in the middle, adding 21 runs for the fourth wicket.

cre Trending Stories

Harmanpreet Kaur was going good when she was dismissed by Nahida Akter, with Fahima taking the catch in the slip, leading to her outburst.

 

 

In a stunning comeback, Bangladesh changed the complexion of the match as India lost the last six wickets for just 34 runs. India seemed to be cruising at one point, but then the match turned when Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma were run out in the same over.

The Bangladeshi bowlers bowled tightly and, in the end, Jemimah Rodrigues was left stranded due to lack of partners.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest