IPL 2021

‘Harshal Patel you beauty! Indian team main aane ke liye aise hi darwaza khatkhataya jata hai’, Twitter applaud hat-trick hero

RCB paceman Harshal Patel celebrates after dismissing Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 match. (Photo: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore paceman and Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel became the 17th bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League on Sunday (September 26) night. Patel managed to dismiss Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to become the third RCB bowler after Samuel Badree and Praveen Kumar to claim a hat-trick.

Harshal Patel now has taken 23 wickets in IPL 2021, joint-most by an uncapped bowler in an IPL season. In the 2014 edition, Yuzvendra Chahal took as many wickets for RCB.

The Haryana all-rounder’s performance drew special praise from former cricketers on social media for his sensational performance. “Harshal Patel you beauty! Indian team main aane ke liye aise hi darwaza khatkhataya jata hai!” former India paceman RP Singh tweeted.

While former Chennai Super Kings and Tamil Nadu batsman S. Badrinath wrote, “HP gets HP then HP gets KP then HP gets a HT #RCBvMI”.

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said, “Harshal patel on fire. HATTRICK @HarshalPatel23 you beauty.. @RCBTweets”.

While former Indian left-arm spinner wrote, “Angel has fallen indeed! It has been an incredible Sunday for the fans. #MIvsRCB #IPL2O21”.

Harshal had deceived Hardik with a cross-seamed slower delivery which the MI all-rounder top-edged while aiming to slog it. On the next delivery, Pollard exposed his middle and leg-stump, before being castled by the 30-year-old. On the hat-trick ball, Harshal trapped Chahar in front of stumps.

Hat-trick man Harshal said: “I was thinking if the batters can’t pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Chahar’s wicket that got him the hat-trick). I just bet on that. This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy.”

