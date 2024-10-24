‘He’s A Negative Captain’: Sunil Gavaskar Castigates Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

After facing a humiliating loss in the first Test match against New Zealand, the Indian team had a great start in the ongoing second Test against the visitors. The Indian team made three changes with Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep coming in. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian tea, restricted New Zealand to just 259 on the opening day of the second Test in Pune.

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar came up with his school of thought and said "I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Washington Sundar inclusion which actually tells you they are worried about their batting”.

India’s star all-rounder Washington Sundar put up a brilliant show with the ball while taking part in the first Test between India and New Zealand, scalping a career-best 7/59, helping his team bundled out New Zealand for 259 on the opening day.

"If you had fielders like that – long-on and long-off – for the spinners before a lofted shot had been played, the captain would've been called a defensive captain. He's a defensive captain, he's a negative captain. Here now you try and block the boundaries,' said Sunil Gavaskar.

"This is a good field in the sense that there is one fielder at long-on for - with the turn. The mid-off is inside, which is how it should be."

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.