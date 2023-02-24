QUE: 157-10 (19.1) | QUE vs ISL, PSL 2023 Cricket Highlights And Scorecard: Islamabad United Win By 63 Runs
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Gladiators eye win against Shadab Khan's Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators are set to take on Islamabad United in match no. 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the National Stadium of Karachi on Friday (February 24). Gladiators are currently struggling to get the results they want as they are placed at the bottom of the PSL 2023 points table. On the other hand, Islamabad United are currently second in the table four points behind leaders Multan Sultans. In their previous fixture, United defeated Peshawar Zalmi to make it two wins in their last three games.
Coming to Gladiators, they have lost three of their four matches played so far. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his boys will look to turn the tables getting a win in this fixture against the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United.
The conditions in Karachi have been supporting the batters so far in the tournament. The team winning the toss will look to bat first to get a massive total on the board and put the pressure on the opposition early.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: ISL win by 63 runs
And that's it! another defeat for the Quetta Gladiators as they fail to chase their target of 221 runs in 20 overs. They are bowled out for 157 in 19.1 overs as Islamabad United bowlers display a good performance. Azam Khan is the star of the match for ISL who scored 97 off 42 balls.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: Gladiators in trouble
Sarfaraz Ahmed 41 (36) lbw by Shadab Khan. Trouble for Quetta Gladiators as captain Sarfaraz is trapped by Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. Gladiators need 90 in 25 balls to win now.
QUE - 131/6 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: Match heads into close contest
Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the middle with batter Iftikhar Ahmed as match heads into close finish. Gladiators need 99 runs in 36 balls to win now. Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed attack the stumps for Islamabad United
QUE - 123/4 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: Hafeez on the charge
Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez steady their team's ship in their chase of 221 runs. Islamabad United desperately searching for a breakthrough to end this partnership.
QUE - 76/3 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: Another one gone
Will Smeed 17 (11) clean bowled by Abrar Ahmed. What a performance by the Islamabad United bowlers so far. Quetta Gladiators in deep trouble at the moment as they lose 3 wickets in quick succession.
QUE - 34/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Score: Gone!
Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes on first ball! Martin Guptill gone for a duck as he is clean bowled by the pacer. The reaction of Guptill says it all, what a delivery. Islamabad United off to a dream start.
QUE - 7/1 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs QUE PSL 2023 Score: ISL finish at 220/6
Islamabad United finish at 220/6 after 20 overs as Azam Khan smashed 97 off 42 balls with 9 boundaries and 8 sixes. Mohammad Hasnain got 2 wickets but was pretty expensive as he gave away 52 runs in his four overs. Aimal Khan also leaked 55 runs in his four overs taking just one wicket. Quetta Gladiators need to keep the pace up, right from ball one of their chase.
LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators score and updates: Azam Khan on fire
Azam Khan batting on 58 off 31 with seven fours and 3 maximums so far. Islamabad United eye big total against Quetta Gladiators.
ISL - 155/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score: Azam Khan on fire
Azam Khan batting on 39 off 24 balls with four boundaries and 2 maximums so far. Naseem Shah into the attack to find a breakthrough for Gladiators. Partnership reaches 47 off 26 balls between Azam and Asif.
ISL - 119/4 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Score: 4 Down
Quetta Gladiators eyeing to break the partnership between Asam Khan and Asif Ali with Odean Smith and Aimal Khan. United will look to push the runrate from the 15th over.
ISL - 92/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Another one
Colin Munro 38 (22) bowled by Aimal Khan. The 16-year-old gets the wicket, and Quetta Gladiators finally get their dangerman. Mohammad Nawaz into the attack now.
ISL - 71/4 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 QUE vs ISL Score and Updates: Shadab Gone!
Shadab Khan 12 (44) bowled in by Odean Smith. Gone! Skipper Shadab Khan departs as Quetta Gladiators get their third wicket. Islamabad United in deep trouble at the moment.
ISL - 47/3 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators score: Munro on fire
Shadab Khan and Colin Munro in the middle as Islamabad United finish the powerplay with 39 runs on the board. Odean Smith attacks the stumps for Gladiators now.
ISL - 39/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Another one!
van der Dussen 1 (4) bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. What a start for Quetta Gladiators as they take 2 early wickets in the contest. Colin Munro on the other end is in fine rhythm, he is batting on 18 off 7 balls.
ISL - 33/2 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE QUE vs ISL PSL 2023 Score and Updates: GONE!
Gurbaz 8 (8) caught by Iftikhar Ahmed bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. Wow! Fine catch by Ahmed running at mid-wicket. Gladiators off to a fine start against Islamabad United.
ISL - 20/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Score and updates: Here we go!
Colin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz open the batting for Islamabad United as Naseem Shah attacks the stumps for Quetta Gladiators. ISL off to a fine start in the match against QUE.
ISL - 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE PSL 2023 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators score: Playing XI
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Score: Toss report
Sarfaraz Ahmed wins toss and elect to bat first against Islamabad United.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Score: Toss at 7
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan will come out for at 7 PM (IST) for the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.
Match Day
LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL Score: Shadab Khan and co favourites
Islamabad United are coming into this fixture with a dominating win over Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets. They chased their target in just 14.5 overs. Shadab Khan-led Islamabad will look to defeat Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Pitch report
The average score of the venue of 162 of the first innings but teams are consistently finding it easy to score more this season. The pitch at Karachi National Stadium is usually a batters paradise and bowlers graveyard. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Dream11 Prediction and more
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
bHE van der Dussen, C Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, JJ Roy, MJ Guptill
All-rounders: SH Khan, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Rumman Raees, TK Curran, M Hasnain
The match no. 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (February 24).
LIVE PSL 2023 QUE vs ISL Score: Gladiators need a win
Sarfaraz Ahmed's side need to win this fixture after a poor start to their tournament. Islamabad United will not give any easy pickings to the opposition as they eye to gain more points in this fixture sitting second in the points table.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Probable XIs
Checkout the probable playing XIs of the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side will look to win this fixture against Shadab Khan's Islamabad United.
