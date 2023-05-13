Highlights | DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: PBKS Beat DC By 31 Runs
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: PBKS beat DC by 31 runs.
With a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings claimed sixth spot in the points table. Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, PBKS posted a total of 167 runs. DC will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with an aim to come back to winning ways. DC are mathematically still in the race for the playoffs. However, the chances are very slim. They have not done themselves a huge favour by winning just 4 games out of 11 in the season so far. But they would surely like to finish on a high. On the other hand, PBKS are also not in a very good place in the standings. The eighth-ranked team had started well but their energy went down as the tournament progressed.
The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has three games left in the bag and they need to win all three to remain in contention for a spot in the top-four of the standings. Co-owner Preity Zinta, like always, is expected to be in the stands at Arun Jaitley stadium and hopefully her team delivers tonight to keep the campaign on track.
Delhi Capitals are officially out of the playoffs race with just 8 points in 12 matches. Even after winning the last two matches, they can only get to 12.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: DC 8 Down
Praveen Dubey's stumps have been rattled by a pinpoint delivery from Nathan Ellis. The ball was full and straight, with a late wobble that evaded the batsman's ambitious swing. Dubey had no choice but to go for it, and paid the price for his aggressiveness as he missed the ball and it crashed into the middle stump. PBKS are now edging closer to a win, and the pressure on RCB is mounting. Dubey departs for 16 runs off 20 deliveries, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score DC 124/8 (17.4) CRR: 7.02 REQ: 18.86
Delhi Capitals need 44 runs in 14 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Khan, Dubey Steady PBKS
It's the 14th over and Rahul Chahar is set to bowl. He's already bowled 5 consecutive dot balls and the Delhi batters are finding it hard to score runs off him. However, Amir Khan manages to break the streak with a much-needed boundary on the last ball of the over.
Live Score DC 115/6 (15) CRR: 7.67 REQ: 10.6
Delhi Capitals need 53 runs in 30 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Brar gets his 4th
Harpreet Brar dismisses Manish Pandey bowled on the third ball for a duck. Despite being the impact substitute, Pandey failed to make any impact on the game. Brar delivered a ball that pitched on the middle and leg and spun sharply, beating Pandey's defence to hit the top of off stump.
Live Score DC 88/6 (10.1) CRR: 8.66 REQ: 8.14
Delhi Capitals need 80 runs in 59 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: DC's Batting Lineup Collapsed
Punjab Kings have made a significant comeback with their spinners. Rahul Chahar delivered a full and straight delivery, and Axar Patel attempted a flick but missed it entirely. The ball struck him directly in front of the middle stump, and there was just enough turn to clip the leg stump. This dismissal has put Mumbai Indians in trouble. Axar Patel is out lbw to Rahul Chahar for just one run off two balls.
Live Score DC 87/5 (9.4) CRR: 9 REQ: 7.84
Delhi Capitals need 81 runs in 62 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Warner Departs
Warner's half-century comes to an end in an unexpected fashion as Harpreet Brar claims his wicket via LBW. The appeal from the bowler did not appear to be strong, and Warner was chatting casually with Axar when the decision was made. The ball was tossed up, pitched on middle, and drifted slightly to beat Warner's inside edge. The impact was in line with the stumps and hitting the top of leg-stump, which led to the umpire's decision in favor of PBKS. Warner departs after scoring an impressive 54 runs off 27 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and one maximum.
Live Score DC 86/4 (9) CRR: 9.56 REQ: 7.45
Delhi Capitals need 82 runs in 66 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS Bounce Back
Harpreet Brar to Rossouw, out Caught by Raza!! This will not please Warner at the other end. Rossouw perhaps wanted to take on the left-arm spinner and chose the right shot and direction as well. Just that he didn't get the desired timing and the dancing-down-the-track heave results in a thick inside edge Rossouw c Raza b Harpreet Brar 5(5) [4s-1]
Live Score DC 82/3 (8.2) CRR: 9.84 REQ: 7.37
Delhi Capitals need 86 runs in 70 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: DC 2 Down
A disappointing end for Mitchell Marsh as he falls to Rahul Chahar's bowling. Marsh attempts a sweep shot to a full skiddy leg break, misjudges the line, and is struck on the thigh pad. The home team opts for a review, but the impact was marginally outside off, and the lack of spin on the ball favoured PBKS. Marsh departs for just three runs off four deliveries.
Live Score DC 80/2 (8) CRR: 10 REQ: 7.33
Delhi Capitals need 88 runs in 72 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Salt Departs
A significant breakthrough for PBKS as Harpreet Brar deceives Philip Salt with a clever delivery, clean bowling him. The left-arm orthodox bowler bowls a quicker ball that does not turn away but keeps coming in with the arm, leaving Salt outfoxed. Salt departs after scoring 21 runs off 17 balls, including three fours.
Live Score DC 73/1 (6.5) CRR: 10.68 REQ: 7.22
Delhi Capitals need 95 runs in 79 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: DC Dominate Powerplay
The powerplay goes to Delhi as Shikhar Dhawan misses the trick as he brings Arshdeep Singh late which helps DC.
Live Score DC 65/0 (6) CRR: 10.83 REQ: 7.36
Delhi Capitals need 103 runs in 84 balls
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: David Warner on Fire
With four boundaries in 10 balls he has faced, David Warner is looking to chase this down quickly. Salt on the other hand is playing at a strike rate of 50.
DC 25/0 (2.3) CRR: 10 REQ: 8.17
Delhi Capitals need 143 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Punjab finish at 167
Punjab Kings finish at runs after 20 overs as Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL hundred tonight, he scored 103 off 65 balls and single-handedly got the better of the Delhi Capitals bowling attack. The PBKS opener smashed 10 fours and six maximums finishing his knock with a strike-rate of 158.46.
PBKS: 167/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs Punjab: Century for Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran Singh has scored his maiden IPL century against the Delhi Capitals. He got 10 fours and 6 sixes in his stellar knock against DC. What a knock by the young right-hander.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Prabhsimran key for Punjab
Harpreet Brar joins Prabhsimran Singh in the middle. Punjab Kings with four overs left at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav attacks the stumps for the Delhi Capitals after Sam Curran's wicket.
PBKS: 129/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Prabhsimran on fire
Prabhsimran Singh on fire at the moment, he is batting on 69 off 49 balls with 5 fours and five maximums against the Delhi Capitals. Punjab Kings have gotten themselves back into the contest with a good partnership between Curran and Singh.
PBKS: 117/3 (14.3 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Punjab bounce back
Punjab Kings bounce back with Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh at the moment, the partnership has now got to 48 runs. Delhi Capitals bring in Axar Patel in search for a wicket at the moment.
PBKS: 98/3 (12.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Singh key for PBKS
Punjab Kings are in a tricky situation at the moment after losing three of their key batters in the beginning of the match. Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran are key for the Punjab Kings at the moment. Punjab need a partership now.
PBKS: 61/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Gone!
Jitest Sharma 5 (5) out bowled by Axar Patel! ugly scenes for the Punjab Kings as they go 3 down in the powerplay. Prabhsimran Singh is batting on 21 off 19 at the moment and he is the only batter from PBKS lineup to show some skills against DC.
PBKS: 45/3 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Another one!
Liam Livingstone 4 (5) out bowled by Ishant Sharma, terrific bowling by the veteran pacer as he gets the dangerman out cheaply. What a start for DC! They are on top of this contest at the moment.
PBKS: 32/2 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs Punjab score: Gone!
First a six off the first ball of Ishant Sharma but the bowler has the last laugh as Shikhar Dhawan gets caught by Rilee Rossouw for 7 off 5. What a dream start for the Delhi Capitals.
PBKS: 22/1 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Action begins
Here we go! The action begins as captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for the Punjab Kings. attacks the stumps for the Delhi Capitals who won the toss and elected to bowl first. Let's see if chasing was the right option for DC.
PBKS: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Toss report
David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: DC desperate for win
Delhi Capitals are in desperate need of a win as they are currently sitting at the bottom of the IPL 2023 table with 8 points so far after playing 11 games. Punjab Kings are placed in number 8 spot with 10 points from 11 matches so far this season.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Predicted XIs
DC Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.
DC Predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.
DC Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.
PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Captain David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan will be coming out shortly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Death over economy
Kings' bowlers have the second-worst economy rate from overs 16 to 20, which is 11.20, with only Mumbai Indians having a worse economy rate.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Death over run rate
Kings' batters have the second-best run rate in overs 16 to 20 in IPL 2023, which is 11.65, with only Gujarat Titans having a better run rate.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Rossouw vs Arshdeep
Rossouw, in his three T20 innings against Arshdeep Singh, has been dismissed by him on all three occasions and is yet to score any runs.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Dhawan vs Kuldeep
Dhawan has been dismissed by Kuldeep twice in six innings and has only managed a strike rate of 91.89 against him.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: All Eyes On Rahul Chahar
The captain of the Capitals, meanwhile, has shown a liking for Rahul Chahar's bowling, having scored 61 runs off just 34 balls and achieving a strike rate of 179.41 against him.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Rabada vs Warner
Rabada has dismissed Warner five times in 14 T20 innings, yet Warner has maintained a strike rate of 149 against him.
Live DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Weather Update
Fans can look forward to an uninterrupted game as DC faces off against the Mohali-based franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The weather forecast from accuweather.com indicates zero chance of precipitation during the game, with a cloud cover of around 20%. The temperature is expected to range from 32-38 degrees Celsius. Fortunately, the humidity levels will be relatively low, despite scattered rains in the city over the past few weeks, which will come as a relief to the fans.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates: Sam Curran Vs David Warner
Sam Curran's left-arm swing could cause some issues for David Warner. This will be an interesting contest between two quality cricketers. Curran has conceded only 26 off 34 balls vs Warner in IPL 2023.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The pitch report from the Arun Jaitley Stadium suggests that the team chasing at the venue has a better chance of winning the game. Average first innings score is 168 runs.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Watch Out For Shikhar Dhawan
Punjab Kings will bank on the performance of their leader Shikhar Dhawan. The PBKS captain has worked hard on his fitness and batting in the nets in the last few days.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Check Points Table
Gujarat Titans are still at the top of the table despite the loss to Mumbai Indians last night. The two teams in action tonight, DC and PBKS, are struggling at the bottom of the table.
DC vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
All the matches of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) are being live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates and scores on our blog here.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Ganguly meets Wasim Jaffer
On the eve of this big game, players and support staff from both the sides met each other and it made for some nice pictures. Take a look.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Watch Out For Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone has not really fired on all cylinders yet and it will be interesting to see how he goes against Capitals. DC has plenty of spinners in their lineup and his battle with them will be one to watch out for.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
DC Probable XI (including impact sub): David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
PBKS Probable XI (including impact sub): Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Check out the Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Warner vs Dhawan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of another IPL clash. Delhi Capitals will play hosts to Punjab Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2023. It is going to be David Warner vs Shikhar Dhawan tonight. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.