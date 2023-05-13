IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: MI In Top 3 After Dominant Win Over GT; Rashid Khan On Top

Mumbai Indians (MI) played all-round cricket on Friday night to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in IPL 2023 at Wankhede stadium. This is their second successive win in the competition as MI begin to peak at the business end of the tournament. In 12 matches, Mumbai now have won seven games while losing five. They might have had a tough start but the Mumbai-based franchise knows how to make recovery in this competiton as the history suggests. MI are traditionally the slow-starters. They have blown hot and cold after a slow start this season but are now beginning to show their best, which is a warning for other teams.

Suryakumar Yadav lights up Wankhede

Mumbai Indians' No 3 Suryakumar Yadav produced a masterclass with an unbeaten 103 off just 49 deliveries to amaze the fans in attendance at the Wankhede. SKY hit a total of 11 fours and 6 sixes respectively to bring crowd on their feet. His runs came at a astounding strike rate of 210.20. Surya, who recently scored five golden ducks across international matches and IPL, has now moved past the poor batting form and is now looking like the batter his fans know.

Even Virat Kohli could not stop praising him as he posted an Instagram story after his knock, writing 'Maanla re bhau'. KL Rahul too took to Instagram to praise the special knock by Surya.

IPL 2023 Updated Points Table after MI vs GT

Mumbai have now risen to the third spot in the points table after dominant win over GT. They are inching towards the playoffs berth but cannot take it easy just now. With 7 wins from 12 matches, MI need to win both the games to strengthen their position and increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans still sit atop the standings with 16 points. Chennai Super Kings are second with 15 points. Rajasthan Royals, with 12 points, are on number 4.

Check IPL 2023 standings below:

IPL 2023 Orange and Purple Cap leaders

Rashid Khan got the Purple Cap after a four-wicket haul in MI vs GT clash. The Afghan now has 21 wickets from 12 matches, two more than his good friend and rival Yuzvendra Chahal. Faf du Plessis sits at the top of Orange Cap list with 576 runs from 11 matches. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is not too far behind with 575 runs from 12 matches.