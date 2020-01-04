हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ahmed Shehzad

I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years : Ahmed Shehzad

Shehzad has so far appeared in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is for Pakistan so far and amassed 5,058 runs across all formats of the game.

I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years : Ahmed Shehzad
Image Credits: Twitter/@iamAhmadshahzad

Despite facing a difficult time in the last couple of years, Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said that he has the required fitness and skills to represent his country for another 12 years and that it is not an exaggeration. 

The 28-year-old, who last represented the country in the shortest format of the game in October 2019, said that though the past couple of years has been quite difficult for him, he is optimistic about prolonging his cricketing career.

“The past two years have been tough for but I have learned a lot in that span of time and hopefully this will prove beneficial in the my upcoming years in cricket. Bearing in mind my fitness and skills, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration," the Dawn quoted Shehzad as saying. 

In November 2019, Shehzad was handed a four-month ban for violating anti-doping regulations as he was tested positive for a prohibited substance at the Pakistan Cup domestic event in May that year.

Talking about the same, the Pakistan opener admitted that it was indeed one the most disappointing moments of his life. 

“My positive dope test was one of the most disappointing moments of my life. But I would like to give credit to PCB for offering guidance and helping me during that tough phase," Shehzad said.

Shehzad has so far appeared in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is for Pakistan so far and amassed 5,058 runs across all formats of the game. 

 

Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan PCB Cricket
