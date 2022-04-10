Virat Kohli, who was once known for hitting centuries at his will, has been stuck at 70 international tons for more than two years now. The last time when the Delhi-lad smashed a century was in the year 2019, when he hit 136 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Kohli has an incredible record across the formats. He has smashed 27 centuries in the red-ball format, while in the ODIs, Kohli has 43 hundreds to his name. However, the former India captain would like to score his much-awaited 71st century and throw the monkey off his back.

But, more than him, it's the fans who are desperate to see Kohli reaching the three-figure mark and it was witnessed once again during the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 9).

During the match, a female fan was seen holding a banner that read 'I will not date, until Virat's 71st'. The fan was hinting towards Kohli's much-awaited 71st century of his professional career and the pic of her poster went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kohli continued his good form in the ongoing IPL 2022 as he smashed 48 runs against MI to help RCB win their third game in the tournament.

Apart from Kohli, a sublime 66 off 47 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat combined with a superb show by bowlers led RCB to the victory at MCA Stadium.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai Indians could manage only 151/6 after being asked to bat, Rawat played a fine innings for his maiden IPL fifty with Virat Kohli making 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable win with seven balls to spare in their chase of 152.

It also meant that Mumbai's wait for a win continued as they crashed to their fourth loss on the bounce in this tournament despite a sparking, unbeaten 68 by Suryakumar Yadav rescuing them from 79/6 to a respectable 151/6, which wasn't sufficient to end a winless streak