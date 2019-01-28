ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Fixture launch to be streamed live worldwide

Cricket fans from all corners of the world will be able to enjoy the live online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 fixture launch event, set to take place in Sydney on 29 January 2019 via the official website of the tournament.

Pools as well as matches for the men's and women's T20 World Cup Cups set to take place in Australia as standalone events, will be revealed during the course of the event.

The ICC #T20WorldCup 2020 fixture launch to be streamed live worldwide via the official tournament website! DETAILS https://t.co/x0TnP2jJMw pic.twitter.com/XIBbGC3Hfh — ICC T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 28, 2019

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be battled out from 18 October-15 November 2020 while the Women's T20 World Cup is set to be conducted from 21 February – 8 March 2020. Both the tournaments will see their finals being conducted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as confirmed officially by organisers.

Not only this, the final of the Women's T20 World Cup is also set to coincide with the International Women's Day.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), has expressed a desire to accumulate a record attendance at the event, beating the crowd turnout of 90,185 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for the 1999 Women's World Cup soccer final between the United States and China.