ICC World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle gets a shade of India-Pakistan on his suit

India vs Pakistan clashes are the most awaited event in the world of cricket and the West Indies batsman Chris Gayle dressed up for the mega clash in an 'India-Pakistan' suit.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: India vs Pakistan clashes are the most awaited event in the world of cricket and the West Indies batsman Chris Gayle dressed up for the mega clash in an 'India-Pakistan' suit.

The batsman shared an image of himself on Twitter donning a white suit which had the shades of India-Pakistan's national flags.

“Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect!... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th...its lit,” Gayle wrote in the caption.  

The match is taking place at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester.

This is India-Pakistan's seventh clash in a World Cup. On all the previous six encounters, the Men-in-blue emerged victorious against Pakistan.

The Virat Kohli-led team recorded excellent wins against Australia and South Africa in two out of their clashes in the tournament so far. Their last match against New Zealand was washed out due to heavy downpour in Nottingham.

