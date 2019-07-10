ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final: India vs New Zealand--Statistical Highlights

New Zealand reached the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating India by 18 runs in the first semi-final of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday.

The Kiwis posted a total of 239/8 at the end of 50 overs after the game resumed without delay, from a scoreline of 211/5 in 46.1 overs. The clash had been called off on Tuesday with 211 runs on the board following incessant rain.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. Veteran Ross Taylor was the highest run-scorer scoring 77 runs off 59 deliveries with Williamson the second highest run-getter having scored 67 runs.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the highest wicket-taker for India accounting for three wickets.

In reply, India were bowled out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs following an excellent performance by the New Zealand bowling attack. Openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli were dismissed for just 1, reducing India to 5/3 in 3.1 overs.

A late 116-run partnership between veteran MS Dhoni (50) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77) helped India make a comeback in the clash. However, the duo were dismissed at crucial intervals giving New Zealand an opportunity to close out the game.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# Veteran MS Dhoni played his 350th ODI for Team India.

# New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson registered his 39th ODI half-century.

# New Zealand registered their second semi-final win in the Cricket World Cup in eight matches, with their first semi-final win in the CWC against South Africa in the 2015 edition.

# New Zealand made it four wins against India in four ODI matches held in England, with all matches held as a part of the World Cup. This was the first instance where they ended up on the winning side while defending a total.

# New Zealand registered their first win in their last four clashes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, after being defeated in their previous three matches of the tournament. This was the first instance where they had lost three straight matches in a World Cup.

# New Zealand's win against India made it six wins in six matches for sides batting first at the Old Trafford in the World Cup 2019.

# India faced off against New Zealand in a World Cup for the second time since the 2003 World Cup.