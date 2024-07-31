ICC Worried About Champions Trophy 2025 Due To Lack Of Backup Plan From Pakistan Cricket Board If India Withdraws

The 2025 Champions Trophy is just seven months away and Pakistan are set to host an ICC event after 29 years, but the status of the tournament is still uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to confirm whether the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the event. Scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February 2025, the tournament’s future remains in doubt due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

India's participation in the tournament has been a point of contention given the historical and political context. Since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the Indian cricket team has not visited Pakistan. Their last visit to Pakistani soil was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, and their last bilateral series against Pakistan took place in 2006.

Last year, the 2023 Asia Cup was shifted to a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. The tournament was co-hosted by Sri Lanka, with all Indian matches, including the high-profile India-Pakistan clashes and the final, being held in Sri Lanka. A similar arrangement is expected for the Champions Trophy if India opts out of traveling to Pakistan.

ICC Worried About Lack Of Plan B By PCB

Recently, all board members met in Sri Lanka for the ICC's annual meeting, but no decision was made about the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, it was reported that the ICC has set aside extra funds to help the PCB if India’s matches need to be moved outside Pakistan.

Recent reports from Pakistani media indicate that the ICC is surprised by the PCB’s lack of a backup plan if India decides to withdraw from the tournament. The ICC is concerned about potential last-minute issues and noted that there has been no discussion with the PCB about alternative venues like Dubai or Sri Lanka.

In response, the PCB, under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi, has asserted that the ICC will ensure India participates in the tournament in Pakistan. The PCB remains confident that the event will proceed as planned in Pakistan and has questioned India’s reluctance to travel when other teams have shown willingness.

To address potential contingencies, the ICC’s budget for the tournament includes a supplementary provision to accommodate the possibility of India playing their matches outside Pakistan if necessary.