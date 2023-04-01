Impact Player Rule In IPL 2023 Explained: Can Captains Send Foreign Player As Impact Player? Check

The much-awaited 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on Friday, March 31, with the defending champions Gujarat Titans beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This year, the IPL returns to its traditional home-and-away format, and fans are eagerly anticipating the league's new rules, which promise to add a bit more excitement to the tournament.

One of the most interesting new rules is the 'impact player' rule. Under this rule, a team can bring any player from the bench out of the four nominated for the same at any given point of the innings. This rule was first tested in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where a player could be brought in after 14 overs. The IPL's governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has introduced the rule to provide more opportunities to uncapped Indian players. However, an overseas player can also be brought in as an impact player, provided that the total number of foreign players on the team is not more than four.

Another new rule allows teams to name their playing XI after the toss, which eliminates the impact of the toss. Moreover, teams will be penalized for slow over-rates in every over, adding pressure to fielding teams to maintain a quick pace of play.

While it may take time for franchises to fully understand the new rules and their impact, they are sure to bring excitement and increased viewership to the 2023 IPL season. Additionally, this season is anticipated to be MS Dhoni's final year in the league, further adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

Overall, the introduction of these new rules is a positive step toward making the IPL even more competitive and exciting for fans. It will be fascinating to see how teams strategize and utilize the 'impact player' rule in particular, as well as how the other new rules influence the pace and outcome of matches. With some of the best players from around the world competing in the IPL, fans can expect a thrilling tournament full of surprises and excitement.