Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will witness a clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

The KL Rahul-led LSG will commence their IPL 2023 journey with a home game, hoping to register a victory in front of their home crowd. With a strong squad comprising talented players like Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Daniel Sams, among others, the LSG team is confident of their chances this season.

In contrast, DC's skipper David Warner has been struggling with his form lately and is recovering from an injury he sustained during Australia's tour of India. This IPL season will be crucial for Warner to silence his critics. However, DC's squad boasts of some of the best players in the IPL, including Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel, among others, making them a formidable force this season.

The upcoming match between LSG and DC promises to be an exciting contest between two strong teams, and cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the action unfold.

Dream11 LSG vs DC

Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis (Vc), Krunal Pandya, Mustafizur Rahman, Daniel Sams, Kuldeep Yadav

Probable Playing XIs LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (WK), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

LSG vs DC Full Squad:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.