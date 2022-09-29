Sara Tendulkar cheers for dad Sachin during IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final clash, SEE PIC

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a huge fan of his father. She is currently in London but the time difference could not stop her from catching a glimpse of his father playing in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 1st semi-final between India Legends and Australia Legends in Raipur. She watched Tendulkar bat and posted a story of the live match on her Instagram story. She also put a small caption, writing: 'Been a while'. Sachin could not do much with the bat in the semi-final with the bat thought. He scored just 10 off balls that included 2 fours.

Take a look at Sara Tendulkar's story for father Sachin below.

Earlier, Australia Legends posted 171/5 in their alotted 20 overs. Not to forget, the match was split into two days. On September 28 (Wedneday), the semi-final was washed out due to rain. By the time, rain arrived, Australia Legends had made 136/5 in 17 overs. Organisers then rescheduled the match to today, September 29. On day 2 of the contest, Cameron White and Brad Haddin smashed 35 off the 3 remaining overs to take the AUS-L to 171/5 at the end of 20 overs.

India began the chase well with openers Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha putting on 38 for the first wicket inside the powerplay. Tendulkar then got out for 10 but Ojha carried on and smashed an unbeaten 90. The match went to a tense finish as India Legends lost Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan in quick succession with more than 40 runs required off four overs. But Irfan Pathan was a saviour as he smashed 4 sixes and 2 fours respectively to guide his side to a great win. He scored 37 off just 12 balls to help India seal the spot in the final.