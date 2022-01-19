हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Vs Ireland

IND U19 vs IRE U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Ireland: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, 6:30 PM IST January 19

Check IND U19 vs IRE U19 Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs Ireland ICC Under 19 World Cup match.

IND U19 vs IRE U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Ireland: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, 6:30 PM IST January 19
Source: Twitter

India Under 19 will take on Ireland Under 19 in Match no.15 of ICC Under 19 World Cup on Wednesday (January 19). Both teams have started their campaign with a win, India defeated South Africa Under 19 by 45 runs. Young batter Yash Dhull who scored 82 runs and Vicky Ostwal who took 5 wickets for India were the shining stars of the previous fixture.

On the other hand, Ireland Under 19 also defeated Uganda Under 19 in their first match. Ireland, who were batting first scored 236 runs and bowled Uganda out for 197 runs. This fixture's winner will confirm the spot in playoffs for both teams, it will be an exciting battle to watch.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs Ireland Under 19, Group D, Match 15

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date & Time: January 19th, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Joshua Cox

Batters- Yash Dhull (C), David Vincent, SK Rasheed 

All-Rounders- Nathan McGuire, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal (VC)

IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Dinesh (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal

Ireland Under 19: Tim Tector (c), Jamie Forbes, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Muzamil Sherzad, Joshua Cox (wk), Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Vs IrelandDream11ICC Under-19 World CupHarnoor SinghTim Tector
Next
Story

STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, 2:20 PM IST January 19

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Breaking News: Threat of a major terrorist attack on 26 January