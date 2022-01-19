IND U19 vs IRE U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Ireland: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, 6:30 PM IST January 19

India Under 19 will take on Ireland Under 19 in Match no.15 of ICC Under 19 World Cup on Wednesday (January 19). Both teams have started their campaign with a win, India defeated South Africa Under 19 by 45 runs. Young batter Yash Dhull who scored 82 runs and Vicky Ostwal who took 5 wickets for India were the shining stars of the previous fixture.

On the other hand, Ireland Under 19 also defeated Uganda Under 19 in their first match. Ireland, who were batting first scored 236 runs and bowled Uganda out for 197 runs. This fixture's winner will confirm the spot in playoffs for both teams, it will be an exciting battle to watch.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs Ireland Under 19, Group D, Match 15

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date & Time: January 19th, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Joshua Cox

Batters- Yash Dhull (C), David Vincent, SK Rasheed

All-Rounders- Nathan McGuire, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal (VC)

IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Dinesh (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal

Ireland Under 19: Tim Tector (c), Jamie Forbes, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Muzamil Sherzad, Joshua Cox (wk), Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth