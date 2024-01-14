IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Will Virat Kohli Open With Rohit Sharma In T20Is? Saba Karim, Parthiv Patel Discuss Ideal Batting Position

As the T20 World Cup draws nearer, the question of Virat Kohli's batting position has become a topic of fervent discussion among cricket enthusiasts and former players. The upcoming tournament, set to take place in the West Indies and the USA, poses a unique challenge for the Indian team, especially considering the varied playing conditions they are likely to encounter.

Former Indian cricketer and selector, Saba Karim, have expressed his preference for Virat Kohli to bat at No. 3 during the T20 World Cup, emphasising the slow wickets that are anticipated during the Super 8s stage in the West Indies. Karim believes that in such conditions, a batsman of Kohli's caliber can control the entire innings, ensuring stability and adaptability to the challenging surfaces. The strategic move is seen as a means to secure a solid foundation and navigate through the sluggish tracks that might demand a more measured approach.

On the contrary, another former cricketer, Parthiv Patel, is an advocate for Virat Kohli opening the innings. Patel highlights Kohli's stellar record as an opener in T20 cricket, underscoring his ability to set the tone for the innings and accumulate substantial runs. Patel argues that if Kohli is given the opportunity to face a significant number of deliveries, he has the potential to capitalize on the situation and post substantial scores, creating a strong foundation for the team.

The debate gains further traction as India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is believed to be backing Kohli to take on the role of an anchor at No. 3. Sharma's support for Kohli in this position suggests a strategic move to stabilize the innings and counter the challenges posed by the slower pitches in the West Indies.

The upcoming 2nd T20I against Afghanistan will offer a glimpse into India's strategy, as Kohli is set to return to the playing XI after taking a break from the first match. It remains to be seen whether the team management opts for the No. 3 position for Kohli or continues to leverage his prowess as an opener.

As India navigates the complexities of the T20 World Cup, the decision regarding Kohli's batting position becomes a critical factor that could significantly impact the team's performance. The clash of opinions between Karim and Patel mirrors the broader dilemma facing the Indian team management as they strive to strike the right balance between stability and aggression in their pursuit of T20 glory.