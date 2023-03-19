topStoriesenglish2585597
SUNIL SHETTY

'Upar Wala Jab Hai...', Sunil Shetty's Reaction To KL Rahul's Match-Winning Knock In IND vs AUS 1st ODI Goes Viral - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KL Rahul's return to form in the ODI series against Australia proved to be crucial for India, as he helped the team secure victory in the first match of the three-match series. After a poor performance in the Test series, Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs to take the hosts over the line at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Despite a top-order collapse while chasing 189, Rahul's partnership with Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Men in Blue achieved victory without any significant challenges in the tense run chase against Australia's fiery bowling attack. This win helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series and brought immense relief to Rahul, who had faced intense criticism recently.
Rahul's father-in-law, veteran Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, expressed his delight and fired shots at critics by crediting God for Rahul's success. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was one of the most vocal critics of Rahul, questioning his place in the Indian team on social media. However, Prasad praised Rahul after his sublime knock in Mumbai.

However, India suffered a setback in the second ODI at Vizag, as they lost the game by ten wickets, registering their biggest defeat in ODI cricket history. Rahul made just nine runs before falling prey to Mitchell Starc. Rahul got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Sunil Shetty's daughter, in January 2022 after dating for a few years.

Overall, Rahul's performance in the ODI series against Australia showcased his resilience and ability to bounce back from criticism. While India faced a setback in the second ODI, Rahul's contribution in the first match was instrumental in securing the team's victory. His father-in-law's words serve as a reminder that, when supported by loved ones and a higher power, one can overcome criticism and succeed.

