'If I Want To...', Hardik Pandya On His Chances Of Playing WTC 2023 Final

After India qualified for the World Test Championship final, to be held in June in England, the discussion around the the best squad for the summit clash has begun among fans. Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant are already out of reckoning as they are battling with respective injuries. Shreyas Iyer's fitness concern remains. KS Bharat, the wicketkeeper and batter, who replaced Pant in the Playing XI in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series did not really live up the mark. Hence, India have many concerns ahead of the all-important WTC final.

Also Read | WTC Final: 'Drop Ashwin Or Jadeja If...,' Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of India Vs Australia World Test Championship Final

On the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya was quizzed on his chances of playing the WTC final. India will need a solid pace-bowling all-rounder in the late middle order, who can also score at quick strike rate. Pandya fits the bill and his performances overseas has been good in the white clothing. However, Pandya said that he would start playing Test cricket again only when he meets the merit. The all-rounder made himself unavailable for the Test championship final as he wants to take the route to earn his Test cap back.

#TeamIndia trained at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia.



Snapshots from the same __#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UuaBhjbCaC March 16, 2023

"If I want to play Test cricket, I will go through the grind, I will earn my position and then come back. For that reason, to be very honest, I will not be available or play the World Test Championship Final, or any future Test matches until I feel that I have earned my spot," said Pandya to the press.

The WTC final be held between India and Australia from June 18 to 23 at The Oval cricket ground in London. New Zealand are current holders of the Test mace. They had beaten India in the first-ever WTC final, two years ago. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to finally lift the mace in their second attempt.