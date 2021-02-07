IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: After England's gigantic first inning total, all eyes now on Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill

Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin picked up the remaining two wickets inside the first hour on Day 3 as England added another 23 runs to their overnight score of 555/8. The team riding on skipper Joe Root's fine double century posted a gigantic 578 runs on the board.

Dom Bess was the first man to be dismissed as he was trapped LBW by Bumrah on 34, while James Anderson was the final English batsman to get out. The pacer was cleaned up by Ashwin on 1.

Root emerged as the leading scorer for the tourists with a stellar 218, while opener Dom Sibley (87) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (82) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was the most successful among the Indian bowlers as he finished the innings on 3/84, while Ashwin also picked three wickets.

In response to England, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have kicked-off the proceedings. Both the batsmen are in fine touch, something that was evident in India's last tour to Australia, and the team would hope for a similar show from the duo.