IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav make debut; Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel sit out

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made their international debut in the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The pair plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and will take this opportunity to seal their place in the national setup.

BCCI relased a video of the pair being handed their respective caps.

Meanwhile, after suffering a tough eight-wicket in the first encounter, Team India made a couple of changes in their line-up. Both Ishan and Suryakumar have been roped in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates," said Kohli.

The Mumbai Indians pair had a stellar IPL season in the previous edition held in UAE. While Ishan amassed 516 runs from 14 matches, Suryakumar fetched 480 runs from 16 games.

Meanwhile, Tom Curran comes in place of Mark Wood in England's playing XI.

"Another really good wicket in store doesn't look high scoring but hopefully we can put up a good enough score to challenge them. Mark Wood hasn't pulled up well, Tom Curran takes his place," said captain Eoin Morgan.

In the previous encounter played at the same venue, the hosts were thrashed by eight wickets as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

PLAYING XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal