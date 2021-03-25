IND vs ENG: Animated outbursts not our way, says Ben Stokes on Virat Kohli's aggression

Virat Kohli is well known for showing emotions on the pitch and his animated reaction after smashing Mark Wood for a six over the fine-leg fence during the final T20I in Ahmedabad is a classic example of it. However, England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes feels that displaying agressive body language on the pitch might work for India but it isn't the case for his side.

"Every team and every player has a certain way of operating in the field, which makes them successful. As a team over the last four-five years, that's not the way that works for us," Stokes said during a virtual media-conference, when asked about Kohli's animated celebrations while fielding or celebrating a fall of wicket.

"We stick to what we do best and what we make is to build a better side. Each team is entitled to their own way of operations. India have there and we have ours," the all-rounder added.

Eoin Morgan-led England will lock horns with India in the secound encounter of the three-match ODI series on Friday after enduring a heavy 66-run defeat in the opening clash.

When asked whether Stokes preferred a "nice or spiky" Kohli, the all-rounder gave a smart reply: "Personally, I prefer Virat doesn't get runs, because that's not good for us."

The tourists are currently at the risk of being tumbled from the numero uno position in the ODIs but Stokes stated that the factor is not their driving force.

"We deserve to be No 1 because of our results and how we played our cricket and we won't go away from that. Being No 1 is obviously a fantastic thing to have next to your name as a team, but it's not our driving force. Our driving force is the way that we go about it and our attitude towards playing the game. And that's what's made us be successful, and the more successful we are obviously the more chance and the more opportunity we've got to be at No 1."

- with PTI inputs