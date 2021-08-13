हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs ENG: Here's how Athiya Shetty celebrated rumoured beau KL Rahul's century at Lord's

KL Rahul has been enjoying imperious form in England as the Indian back-up opener scored a century in the second Test at Lord's helping India gain a formidable position in the contest. 

Here's how Athiya Shetty celebrated rumoured beau KL Rahul's century at Lord's

KL Rahul has been enjoying imperious form in England as the Indian back-up opener scored a century in the second Test at Lord's helping India gain a formidable position in the contest. The right-handed batsman kicked-off the proceedings on a slow note, with Rohit Sharma taking the charge. 

However, after Rohit's dismissal, who fell short from completing a well deserved century by 17 runs, Rahul took the charge and helped his side gain control in the contest. 

Actress Athiya Shetty, who was often been linked with the cricketer, was among the several fans to celebrate Rahul's heroics. She took to Instagram and posted a video of the batsman celebrating his century, also adding a couple of celebratory emojis with a red heart.  

Athiya Shetty cheers for rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul

Meanwhile, her father and popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also wished the cricketer and shared a video on Twitter.   

Ahead of the five-match series, the duo were seen spending time together in England, giving fans a glimpse of their wherabouts.  

While both Rahul and Athiya have remained quiet about their relationship status, photos and the exchanges between the duo on social media have often hinted the fans of a love connection. 

Recently, Rahul and Athiya also shared separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram.  

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on the same social media platform.

