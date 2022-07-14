Team India won the opening one-dayer against England comprehensively by 10 wickets with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way, scoring 76 not out at the Oval. On course of his innings, Rohit hit five massive six and one of those shots hit a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, on the head.

The game was halted for a brief while as England cricket team’s physios rushed to stands to treat Meera, who was watching the match with her father at the Oval. After the game was over, Rohit himself went up to Meera and her father and took down their contact number so that he could speak to them later.

The England cricket team, on the other hand, shared a team’s jersey with young Meera – which was posted on social media as well.

Sharma returned to form with a brilliant unbeaten 76 in the first ODI against England as he and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 114-run partnership to guide India to a 10-wicket win against the Jos Buttler-led side. Sharma clobbered five maximums and seven boundaries as the visitors completed the chase of 110 runs in just 18.4 overs.

However, as India went about decimating the opposition bowling, play was halted briefly in the fifth over after Sharma’s six off left-arm pace bowler David Willey struck a young girl, who looked in visible discomfort. As play was halted for a while to check on the well-being of the girl, cameras zoomed in on the injured spectator, with commentators Ravi Shastri and former English captain Michael Atherton confirming someone was indeed hurt.

“It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed... nobody is hurt,” said Atherton.

“Yes, looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message it’s probably hit someone,” Shastri added.