IND vs ENG: Rory Burns reprimanded for his response to female cricketer Alex Hartley after pink-ball Test defeat

Rory Burns has been reprimanded by the England team management over his response to female cricketer Alex Hartley on Twitter. Shortly after the conclusion of the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, which wrapped up inside two days, Hartley joked about the men's team dismal show.

However, her joke didn't go well with Burns as he sent out a tweet expressing his disappointment, but deleted it later. The England opener in his tweet wrote: "Very disappointing attitude considering all the ‘boys’ do to support the women’s game.”

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the team management had a word with Burns and reprimanded him for the response.

Hartley had also responded back to Burns and clarified that she didn't mean to offend anyone and expressed her love towards the traditional format of the game.

Apart from Burns, Samit Patel, who has featured for England in six Tests, and Ben Duckett also voiced similar opinions and lashed out at Hartley for her sarcastic reaction.

On a pitch, which heavily assisted the spinners, the Indian spin pair of Axar Patel and R Ashwin combined to pick 18 wickets and bundled out England for paltry 112 and 81 respectively. England skipper Joe Root also claimed his career-best figures with the ball and went on to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in the longer format of the game.

However, Root's effort was not enough as India went on to complete a comprehensive 10-wicket-win against the visitors and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.