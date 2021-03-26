IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli adds new milestone to his name after leading rescue act for hosts

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is also renowned as the 'run-machine', led his side from the front in the second ODI against England in Pune on Friday. The right-handed batsman arrived in the middle when the hosts were reeling at 9/1 in 3.5 overs, after being invited to bat first by Jos Buttler.

Leading the rescue act for India, skipper Kohli went on to score 66 from 79 balls and stitched a crucial partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. The pair added 121 runs for the third wicket as hosts once again gained a formidable position in the contest.

During the course of his innings, Kohli went on to touch the 10,000 ODI runs milestone batting at the number three position. He now stands second in the list, which is led by former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings. The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings. The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa`s Jacques Kallis (7,774).

Meanwhile, he also surpassed Graeme Smith to become the fifth-highest run-scorer as a captain in the 50-over format. The former South Africa skipper, who is now the director of his country's cricket board, has amassed 5,416 runs in ODIs during his stint as captain.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 94th ODI appearance as captain, while Smith did it in 150 matches.