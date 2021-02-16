IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli could face one-match suspension after ugly spat with umpire

India skipper Virat Kohli could face a one-match suspension for his on-field spat with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Chennai. The incident took place after India's DRS review against England captain Joe Root, which went in favour of the visitors.

Root managed to survive a LBW appeal in the final over of Day 3 bowled by debutant Axar Patel. The ball hit Root on his back pad, before it was caught by Rishabh Pant. After being adjudged not out, India reviewed the decision but there was nothing on the Ultra Edge but the ball tracking showed that the impact in front of the stumps. However, the decision still went in Root's favour as the ball had landed outside off and the TV umpire directed Nitin to stick to his initial decision.

Immediately, Kohli walked towards Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly before walking back to his fielding position shaking his head.

As per the ICC Code of Conduct, Article 2.8 covers “dissent at an umpire’s decision”, and “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire about his/her decision”.

The punishment for such an offence could bring Level 1 or Level 2 charges on Kohli, thus resulting in one to four demerit points. As per reports, the Indian skipper already has two demerit points to his name and a total of four within 24 months results in a player getting suspended for one Test or two ODIs or T20Is.