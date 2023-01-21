IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal takes fans inside Indian dressing room in Raipur, Watch Rohit Sharma's FUNNY reaction

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his funny ways to keep the Indian dressing always smiling. The leg-spinner is known for his funny one-liners and is quite a funny man who keeps the fans also happy with his jokes. He runs a Chahal TV, as known by many fans, on BCCI's social media accounts where he goes and meets with players and speaks with them. More often than not, the interviews are hilarious and Chahal manages to bring out the hilarious comments from the cricketers. In the latest episode of Chahal TV, he did not speak to any specific player. However, he took the fans on a virtual tour of Indian dressing room at Raipur's stadium, which is hosting its first international.

As Chahal was on the tour, Rohit Sharma made a short appearance in the video and said, "Future acha hai tera". Chahal could not help but laugh at the sudden comment made on camera and luckily it made to the final video posted by BCCI.

Check out Chahal's priceless reaction after Rohit's comment on latest episode on Chahal TV below:

India play the second ODI with an aim to seal the series today. They won the first ODI by a margin of 12 runs. Not to forget, despite Shubman Gill's double hundred and Mohammed Siraj's special spell, India allowed New Zealand to take the game to last over. Black Caps could have chased down the massive target of 350 thanks to Michael Bracewell's smashing 140-run knock that came out of nowhere and surprised the Indians.

Kiwis will be eager to make a strong comeback in the series and take it to the third match to be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. They are without Kane Williamson and Tim Southee in this series but they have still played brilliant cricket.