IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: 'Rishabh Pant should bat at...', Dinesh Karthik suggests best batting position for star India batter

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik is not part of the Team India squad which is in New Zealand to play the T20 World Cup 2022. He had a poor World Cup and he does not anymore remain in the plans of the BCCI selectors in the shorter format of the game. Rishabh Pant, that means, will get a long rope with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan too vying for a spot. Pant is vice-captain on this tour in the T20Is and will surely start in the playing 11. However, it is still not clear what role and which position is suited best for Pant.

If Karthik is to be believed then it is the opening slot as Pant is someone who can attack the ball from the word go. Karthik said that he can go big in the powerplay and that can help India get off to good starts.

"We know one thing for sure, Rishabh Pant's ability to play shots. And when the field is up, he can go gung-ho in the powerplay so we can give him the opportunity to open. Interestingly, stats also reflect that his strike rate is highest when he opens. He likes the field up, he likes to take on bowlers and put them under pressure," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Dinesh Karthik suggests Rishabh Pant in the opening department in T20is. pic.twitter.com/ccH6m0Oerm November 19, 2022

Karthik also said that management needs to back Pant if they are using him as an opener as he is someone special who loves strokeplay and if he gets going and adjusts to the role, he will be a dangerous player.

"I think it will be very interesting to see where they bat Rishabh Pant. Big question for Team India is how they will be using Rishabh Pant and I think we will be seeing him at the top of the order and trying to give him enough balls to showcase his skills. He is second to none when it comes to stroke play and has baffled a lot of international bowlers of high pedigree. We need to embrace the fact that there will be a few failures from him, but when he gets going, he is a terrific player to watch," he added.