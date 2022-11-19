Cricketers around the globe always get into the headlines for their achievements, performances and trophies. However, there are other reasons too when these athletes get into the limelight which they do not like. For example, the controversy between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant. Ever since that "RP" statement from the celebrity, a social media war began between the Pant and Urvashi with both not naming each other in responding to each other's comments/claims. Recently, Pant's teammate Shubman Gill was asked about whether Rishabh Pant has/had feeling for the actress and his hilarious reply to that question will just leave you speechless.

"There is nothing from Rishabh Pant's side. He doesn't get distracted by her activities. Actually, Urvashi wants that someone teases her," he said in Punjabi.

Checkout Shubman's reply to Pant-Urvashi connection here...

India's young batting sensation is currently in New Zealand where Team India are playing a T20I series against the Kane Williamson-led side. Currently, Hardik Pandya is leading the Men in Blue side with a squad missing names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. After the first T20I getting washed out due to rain, the action now shifts to Mount Maunganui where the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday (November 20). (IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Predicted 11)

Coming to Gill, Shubman was previously rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Their social media exchange often hogged attention as fans speculated of them being a couple as well. However, neither did ever confirm on the relationship status.